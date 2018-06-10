Highway 97 closed just south of 83 Mile Creek Road

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): Northbound traffic is being redirected towards North Bonaparte Road to North Green Road and then 83 Mile Road. Southbound traffic can detour from 83 Mile Road to North Green Road and to North Bonaparte road. S

There is still no estimated time of opening as an assessment is still in progress.

ORIGINAL POST: An automobile accident has closed Highway 97 for both directions just south of Bullock Lake Road between 100 Mile House and 70 Mile House.

Emergency responders are on the scene and redirecting traffic towards Green Lake Road. Assessment in progress and there is no current estimated time for reopening the highway yet, as per Drive BC’s Twitter account.

