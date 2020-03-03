Highway 97 has re-opened in both directions after motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 at Enterprise Road south of 150 Mile House has been cleared. (DriveBC image)

Update: Several injured after passenger van hits power pole off Highway 97 at 141 Mile

Highway 97 reopens in both directions

Update 12:54 p.m.

Highway 97 has re-opened in both directions after the road was cleared 17 kilometres south of 150 Mile House where a motor vehicle incident occurred earlier.

Update 12:30 p.m.

Williams Lake RCMP are reporting that several people are injured following a single vehicle incident which has closed Highway 97 at 141 Mile.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a 12-passenger van was southbound on Highway 97 and went off-road right and struck a power pole.

A medevac helicopter did attend the scene to transport some of the injured.

The next update from DriveBC is 1 p.m.

BC Hydro is reporting the motor vehicle incident occurred at 9:50 a.m. and crews are on site.

There are 44 customers affected by the incident and the estimated time for power being restored is 1:30 p.m.

No word on the cause of the accident, however, the roads have been icy in the last few days in the Cariboo due to recent snow and rain.

More to come

Original

Highway 97 is closed in both directions 17 kilometres south of 150 Mile House at Enterprise Road due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is in progress and the estimated time of the road re-opening is not available.

DriveBC will provide the next update at noon.

With warm temperatures Monday and freezing overnight, some drivers have reported slippery conditions.

Emergency crews are responding.

Read more: From snow to rain and wind, its a mixed bad of weather this week in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Accidents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9
Next story
B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Just Posted

Update: Several injured after passenger van hits power pole off Highway 97 at 141 Mile

Highway 97 reopens in both directions

Wranglers lose game three against Chase

Loss means the series will go to at least five games

Draft policy on multimedia devices in School District 27 out for public feedback

The public has until March 28 to comment

PSO students head to Victoria for international robotic competition

‘No matter how it goes this week, it’s going to be fun’

Deka Lake home destroyed following a fire on Sunday

‘He had no information, he just came back and his house was on fire’

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

Most Read