The closure is due to a vehicle incident

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident north of Quesnel.

DriveBC is reporting the incident is between Colebank Road east and Widdis Road, between six to 10 km north of Hixon. There is no detour available and an assessment in progress.

The next update time on DriveBC is not expected until 11 a.m.

