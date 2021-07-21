Highway 97 is closed in both directions July 22 due to the Flat Lake wildfire. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Highway 97 closed in both directions from Big Bar Road to 94 Mile: DriveBC

Detour available via Highway 24 at Little Fort

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Big Bar Lake Road and 94 Mile Frontage due to the Flat Lake wildfire, according to Drive BC.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at Cache Creek on Highway 1 to Highway 5 at Kamloops, while southbound traffic is being routed Highway 24 to Highway 5 at Little Fort.

It’s not known at this time when the highway will reopen.

More to come.


