Highway 97 south of Clinton now open to single lane alternating traffic according to Drive BC

7:11 p.m. update: The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.
Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews.
OPEN – #BCHwy97 to single lane alternating traffic at Loon Lake. Use caution and watch for crews. #CacheCreek #ClintonBC #LoonLake https://t.co/1Mwo8w5QFE
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 1, 2018
Original story: A mud slide at Loon Lake Road has closed Highway 97 in both directions, according to DriveBC.
No detour is currently available.
The estimated time of opening is also not available.
More to come.
sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter