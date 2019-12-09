Highway 97 closed due to motor vehicle incident involving loaded lumber truck

Update: 5:17 pm

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident at Lynes Creek Road (10 km north of Wildwood), according to DriveBC.

“Estimated time of opening not available. Assessment in progress. Detour not available. Next update time Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Original post:

Highway 97 between Williams Lake and Quesnel is closed Monday afternoon due to a motor vehicle incident involving a transport truck carrying lumber and at least one other vehicle.

Motorists are reporting to the Tribune that traffic is stopped in both directions just north of Lynes Creek Road.

Report of a vehicle incident #BCHwy97 approximately 25km n of #WilliamsLake we're looking into it. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 10, 2019

Images from the scene show the transport truck flipped on its side into the ditch and a passenger vehicle also in the ditch.

A Drive BC tweet is reporting the incident is approximately 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake, though the Drive BC website has yet to confirm the closure.

Williams Lake RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are on scene.

There is no other information available at this time

