Drive BC map.

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

Update (9:44 a.m.): The 9.6 km stretch of Highway 97 between Chasm Road and 70 Mile Frontage Road has been cleared and re-opened to traffic moving in both directions.

Original story: A 9.6 km stretch of Highway 97 is closed between Chasm Rd and 70 Mile Frontage Road due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

A detour is available for southbound traffic through Highway 24 to Highway 5 to Highway 1.

Northbound traffic can avoid the closure by taking Highway 1 to Highway 5 to Highway 24.

An assessment is in progress and Drive BC estimates the road will be re-opened by 10 a.m.

The next update is at 9:30 a.m.

Most Read