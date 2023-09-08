Highway 97 is closed due to a motor vehicle incident Friday evening, Sept. 8. File image

UPDATE: Highway 97 traffic moving after crash at Horsefly/Likely Road

The southbound lane is open, northbound is closed with detour

Update: 8 p.m.

The northbound lane of Highway 97 remains closed at the Horsefly/Likely Road due to a motor vehicle incident.

A detour is available via Pigeon, Huston, Valley Roads.

The southbound lane of Highway 97 is open.

Next update time Friday, Sept. 8 at 9:45 p.m.

Original story:

Highway 97 is closed at the Horsefly/Likely Road turnoff due to a motor vehicle incident Friday evening, Sept. 8.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m.. Witnesses say several first responders rushed to the scene from Williams Lake.

DriveBC is listing Highway 97 as closed, with no detour available.

Next update for DriveBC is expected at 7:30 p.m.

