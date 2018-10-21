Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between McDonald Avenue and Big Bar Road. An assessment was in progress as of 7:34 a.m. As of 9 a.m. a detour was available through McCall Valley Mound. The detour is listed as single lane alternating traffic.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.


Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

