Highway 97 closed at Clinton Sunday morning

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions at Clinton.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between McDonald Avenue and Big Bar Road. An assessment was in progress as of 7:34 a.m. As of 9 a.m. a detour was available through McCall Valley Mound. The detour is listed as single lane alternating traffic.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

REMINDER – #BCHwy97 is CLOSED 4km north of Clinton due to a vehicle incident, no detours or estimates for re-opening https://t.co/GDGy3Etueq — DriveBC C (@DriveBC_C) October 21, 2018



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter