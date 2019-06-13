Thunderstorms have been on and off in 100 Mile House and area. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened.

ORIGINAL: Highway 97 is closed after a motor vehicle incident around Davis Lake Road.

Traffic is reportedly stopped in both directions.

According to the RCMP, it was a singular vehicle incident. An air ambulance is on the way and the highway is estimated to be closed for the next 15 to 20 minutes.

100 Mile House has been experiencing some heavy rainfall today, as thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area all day.

Continued rainfall is leaving a lot of water on roadways, increasing the risk of hydroplaning.

RELATED: Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association’s open house set to go off with a bang
Next story
Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

Just Posted

Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened. CLEAR - #BCHwy97 at #BegbieSummit… Continue reading

UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

The Cariboo Regional District approves a policy for non-medical cannabis retail stores

Retail stores will be evaluated on a case by case basis

Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association’s open house set to go off with a bang

‘People can hang out and observe the shooters or try it themselves’

A local guide to Father’s Day events around the South Cariboo

Fishing derbies, vintage cars, and family fun ahead for Father’s Day

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

‘Prince of Whales’: Trump tweet misspelling Prince Charles’ title boosts B.C. business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Most Read