Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

Thunderstorms have been on and off in 100 Mile House and area. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened.

ORIGINAL: Highway 97 is closed after a motor vehicle incident around Davis Lake Road.

Traffic is reportedly stopped in both directions.

According to the RCMP, it was a singular vehicle incident. An air ambulance is on the way and the highway is estimated to be closed for the next 15 to 20 minutes.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 at #BegbieSummit due to a vehicle incident. Highway expected to reopen at 2:00 PM. Expect delays and congestion. https://t.co/IiuihMi072 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 13, 2019

100 Mile House has been experiencing some heavy rainfall today, as thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area all day.

Continued rainfall is leaving a lot of water on roadways, increasing the risk of hydroplaning.

RELATED: Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.