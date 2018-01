People are making U-turns just north of 100 Mile House. Max Winkelman photo.

11:10 a.m. update: According to Drive BC Highway 97 has reopened.

Original: Highway 97 is closed 7 km north of 100 Mile House because of a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

An assessment is in progress with no detour available. The next update will be at 11 a.m., according to Drive BC.