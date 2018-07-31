Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

No reopening time has been announced.

7:09 p.m. update: The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews.

Original story: A mudslide has closed Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road. The highway is closed in both directions, and no detour is available.

The situation is currently being assesed, and an estimated time of reopening has not been released.

The situation will be updated at 7:30 p.m.



