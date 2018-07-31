Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

7:09 p.m. update: The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.
Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews.
OPEN – #BCHwy97 to single lane alternating traffic at Loon Lake. Use caution and watch for crews. #CacheCreek #ClintonBC #LoonLake https://t.co/1Mwo8w5QFE
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 1, 2018
Original story: A mudslide has closed Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road. The highway is closed in both directions, and no detour is available.
The situation is currently being assesed, and an estimated time of reopening has not been released.
The situation will be updated at 7:30 p.m.
editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter