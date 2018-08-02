Highway 24 near Lone Butte reduced to single lane after motor vehicle incident

Paramedics, RCMP and the Lone Butte Fire Department were on scene near Irish Lake.

Highway 24 is reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic due to a motor vehicle incident Thursday evening.

The incident occurred near Irish Lake roughly 3 km east of Lone Butte. Paramedics, RCMP and the Lone Butte Fire Department were on site.

Emergency responders on scene were unable to comment.

More information to come as details are released.

RELATED: Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Clinton due to mudslides

Traffic had already increased on Highway 24 after mudslides closed Highway 97 in both directions between Cache Creek to Clinton.

Commuters should expect delays.

 

Highway 24 was reduced to one lane of alternating traffic after a motor vehicle incident near Irish Lake, in Lone Butte. Beth Audet photo.

