Highway 24 closed in both directions due to hazardous spill

Highway 24 is closed in both directions after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials rolled into the east-bound ditch Tuesday night.

100 Mile RCP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the rollover occurred at about 7 p.m. at Bell Road 29 kilometres east of Lone Butte. RCMP along with Interlakes Volunteer Fire crews, BC Ambulance and other personnel attended to the incident.

“With road conditions being in rough shape with recent snow and melt-age in that area, the tractor-trailer had gone into the eastbound ditch and rolled over, causing damage to the tank which was hauling a hazardous material,” Nielsen said in a news release.

A proper safety zone was created in the area. A B.C. Hazmat crew has been determined there are chemicals both and off the roadway and traffic cannot cross in that area. A detour is in place for local traffic only at this time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who had been treated by the local fire crews immediately on arrival, was taken to hospital for observations from exposure to the material. Although one residence is affected by the spill, Nielsen said the occupants chose to remain in place against the advice of all emergency personnel.

“All highway traffic should avoid using Highway 24 until further updates are made available from MOT via DriveBC,” he said.

The investigation is continuing.



