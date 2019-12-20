A rockslide on Highway 97 earlier this year. DriveBC is reporting that a rockslide south of Boston Bar has closed Highway 1 in both directions. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon closed in both directions after rockslide

Highway 3 also closed in both directions, and Highway 5 closed northbound north of Hope

Drive BC is reporting that a rockslide has closed Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon in both directions.

The slide occurred near Anderson Creek, south of Boston Bar and north of China Bar tunnel.

Crews are on site doing an assessment of the slide, which is affecting a seven kilometre stretch of highway. There is no estimated time of reopening, and the next update is due at noon.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Allison Pass summit and Manning Park

Highway 5 is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident, and a travel advisory has been issued for the highway between Hope and Merritt due to limited visibility and extreme blowing snow that is expected to continue throughout the day.

Another 70 to 80cm of snow is expected, and travelers can expect extended delays and closures while crews work to remove snow. Travel along Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is not recommended unless it is absolutely necessary.

For information and updates about highway conditions and closures, go www.drivebc.ca.


