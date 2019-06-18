Highway 1 closed south of Ashcroft

Vehicle incident has closed highway at Venables Valley Road

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: Highway 1 south of Ashcroft is expected to remain closed until 11 a.m. due to a vehicle incident at Venables Valley Road.

A detour is in effect; detour routes available are via Highway 1 (Kamloops), Highway 5 (Hope), Highway 8 (Spences Bridge to Merritt).

*****

Highway 1 is closed between Ashcroft and Spences Bridge due to a vehicle incident at Venables Valley Road. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18.

An assessment of the situation is in progress.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and no detour routes. For updates, check www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BREAKING: West Fraser announces indefinite closure of Chasm sawmill
Next story
Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

Just Posted

Highway 1 closed south of Ashcroft

Vehicle incident has closed highway at Venables Valley Road

BREAKING: West Fraser announces indefinite closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

Did you watch the Toronto Raptors win the NBA?

Did you watch the Toronto Raptors win the NBA?… Continue reading

Celebrating 50 years in the 108

108 Mile Ranch toasts 50th anniversary with three-day community celebration

Diaries: The gun range

I never understood the fascination with guns. I suppose I didn’t care… Continue reading

Raptors announcer credited with calming massive crowd after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Most Read