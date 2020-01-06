Highway 1 closed in both directions north of Yale

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Highway 1 is closed north of Yale in both directions due to a vehicle incident which occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

An assessment is in progress, and there is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers using this route can expect delays and congestion.

Highway 5 is suggested as an alternative route from Hope to Merritt, but a winter storm warning has been issued for this route due to heavy snow that is expected later today, followed by a risk of freezing rain later this evening and overnight.

For up-to-date travel information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.


