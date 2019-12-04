Highway 1 reopens to traffic near Yale

A rockfall closed the highway for several hours

UPDATE 10 am: Highway 1 at Yale has reopened in both directions after a rockfall closed the highway for several hours. Drivers should proceed with caution through the area.

*****

UPDATE 8:50 am: Drive BC is now estimating that Highway 1 at Yale will reopen at 10 am. The highway has been closed for several hours due to a rockfall.

*****

Drivers heading to or from the Lower Mainland via the Trasn-Canada are warned that Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Yale.

Drive BC is reporting that there are rocks on the highway at Toll Road in Yale, and that crews are at the site doing an assessment.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and no detour route is available.

For updates, check the Drive BC site at www.drivebc.ca.


