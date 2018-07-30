Consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. on March 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRES

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

A newly released federal analysis says younger, middle-income households will feel the biggest impacts from the Bank of Canada’s gradual move towards higher interest rates.

The briefing note prepared for Finance Minister Bill Morneau examines the types of households — by income, age and region — most affected by the central bank’s rate-hiking path from extremely low levels.

RELATED: Central bank hikes rate, says tariffs already in place to have modest impact

The September 2017 document obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act puts a particular focus on how rising rates will boost debt payments for highly indebted households, which are described as those with debt-to-income levels of at least 350 per cent.

The memo says 12 per cent of all Canadian households carry these heavy debt loads and are most likely to be middle-income earners, young to middle-aged, mortgage holders, and live in Ontario and British Columbia.

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year to bring the benchmark to 1.5 per cent, its highest level since December 2008, but still low by historical standards.

RELATED: Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

The central bank raises its interest rate as a way to help keep inflation from climbing above its ideal target range of one to three per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns
Next story
Jet ski driver missing after Kamloops crash

Just Posted

Three out-of-control fires burn in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Crews are attending fires near Tsacha Lake, Hendrix Lake and Swede Creek

Campfire ban issued for Cariboo Fire Centre

Fire ban set for Tuesday, July 31 due to hot, dry conditions

Would you support a ban on handguns?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

The South Cariboo Summer Festival returns to 100 Mile House

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce goes back to the original plan for 2017 festival

Clinton Art and Cultural Society Show and Sale

“We encourage all sorts of art work. We’re not painting snobs.”

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

Bright future for Canadian Toys ‘R’ Us stores, president says during B.C. visit

Americans are coming north to shop since the U.S. chain went under

B.C. committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament in Surrey

Most Read