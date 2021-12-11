(THE NEWS – files)

(THE NEWS – files)

High winds and heavy snow forecast for much of southern B.C.

Environment Canada issued warnings, watches and advisories for several regions

Batten down the hatches — another winter storm is set to hit B.C.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for much of the Southern Interior and the Kootenays. Between 25-35 cm are expected for the Coquihalla Highway and up to 30 cm is expected to fall on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

In the Kootenays, 30-40 cm of snow are expected to fall on Highway 3 near Paulson Summitt with wind speeds reaching up to 70km/h.

Further north, snow squall watches are in effect for 100 Mile, Kinbasket, North Columbia, North Thompson and South Thompson. Snow squalls occur when high winds meet heavy snow to reduce visibility to near zero.

Meanwhile, on the coast, a special weather statement is in effect for the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria where winds will reach speeds between 50km – 70km per hour, threatening to topple trees and cause power outages.

Several Lower Mainland residents awoke Saturday morning (Dec. 11) without power and residents in Golden have been without since Thursday (Dec. 9) due to a substation fault.

READ MORE: Power expected to return in Golden after approximately 30 hours

READ MORE: Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap

Previous story
Traveller confusion reigns amid shifting advice and variants

Just Posted

Members of the U18 Merrit team clash against the U18 Salmon Arm team at a tournament in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
U18 hockey teams clash on 100 Mile ice

PSO Eagle point guard Mohamed Omer leaps towards the Lake City Falcons net, ball in hand, during an exhibition game last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO basketball team building momentum

Kelly Sinoski (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Almond Roca has its own fan base

(File photo)
Snow squall warning in effect for North Thompson, 100 Mile House