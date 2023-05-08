High streamflow advisories/flood watches continue for north-central Cariboo

Public is being warned to star clear of fast-moving water as flood season moves northward

The Fraser River on May 6, taken from the Sheep Creek Bridge along Highway 20. (Photo submitted)

The provincial River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for parts of the middle Fraser River area of the Cariboo.

While small rises may be possible on larger rivers today, flows are expected to stabilize through the week. Higher temperatures later in the week and into next week, however, may lead to another rise in river levels and higher flood risk on larger rivers and higher elevation watersheds towards this weekend.

The public is advised river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly and people should stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and riverbanks. Avoid recreational activities like fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers and streams.

The Cariboo mountains and tributaries east of Quesnel including the Quesnel River, Little Swift River and surrounding areas are included in the current flood watch.

The Horsefly River has reached the height of the road near the Horsefly River bridge in the community of Horsefly, residents report.

A high streamflow advisory is also in effect for the Fraser River mainstem, for areas around Prince George to Quesnel.

Upper Fraser tributaries including the McGregor River, Willow River, Bowron River and surrounding tributaries are also on a high streamflow advisory.

The middle Fraser plateau areas west of Williams Lake, Quesnel, Lhousk’uz Dene are also on high streamflow advisory. This includes Baker Creek, Cottonwood River, and the San Jose River.

The Nazko River and West Road River also remain on a high streamflow advisory.

Flood warnings and advisories are also still in effect for the Cache Creek basin, with a flood warning for the lower Thompson -Bonaparte River and Cache Creek area- and a flood watch is also in place for Guichon Creek and the Salmon River.

For the latest flood warnings and advisories across the province, go to: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm

BC Floodflood watchFraser RiverWilliams Lake