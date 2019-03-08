The B.C. government announced on Friday they will invest $50 million to expand high-speed internet services in rural communities in the province. (File photo)

High-speed internet coming to 200 rural B.C. communities

The province is investing $50 million for access in remote and Indigenous communities

The B.C. government announced Friday it’s making the largest-ever investment in the province’s history to expand high-speed internet service in rural communities.

READ MORE: New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

The $50 million will mean people living in 200 rural and Indigenous communities will have access to high-speed internet.

“Better access to high-speed internet helps close the digital divide between urban and remote areas and opens up countless opportunities for people throughout B.C.,” said Joel McKay, CEO of the Prince George-based Northern Development Initiative Trust, in a news release.

Better internet will allow small communities to grow, the release said, by attracting more residents, creating jobs, and allowing more young people to stay in their hometowns, close to their families.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses
Next story
Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

Just Posted

Red Cross provides $86,785 to Loon Lake VFD

Money will be used to replace items destroyed in Elephant Hill wildfire

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37Years Ago (1981): From all accounts - local realtors, bankers, businessmen, it… Continue reading

Chief of Staff Dr. Paul Magnuson weighs in on maternity ward closure

Initially the reaction was “obviously” very difficult to accept and there was some angst and anxiety over the closure, Magnuson said.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Alternate Forest Grove Telus tower sites being considered

‘There was a lot of opposition to the site at the fire hall’

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Most Read