High-speed chase suspects charged, remain in custody after arrest south of Williams Lake

Two people arrested south of Williams Lake during a high-speed, multi-jurisdictional chase by RCMP on Tuesday, March 2 have been charged.
John Craig faces one count of break and enter in Loon Lake, two counts of failing to stop while being pursued by police and one count of dangerous driving.
Maggie M. Higgott faces one charge of break and enter in Loon Lake.
Craig and Higgott appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Thursday, March 4. They remain in custody.
Their next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 in Williams Lake.
