High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to Vancouver halfway house

Vancouver Police are asking anyone to call 911 immediately if they see or know the whereabouts of Kenneth Nolan Kirton, a high-risk sex offender, who failed to return to his halfway house.
Police are searching for Kirton and he is wanted Canada-wide, according to a VPD release from Sgt. Steve Addison Saturday (April 29).
Kirton, 56, is a declared dangerous offender and is considered a high risk to sexually offend, police say.
He is currently bound by a long-term supervision order that includes a requirement that he stay at a halfway house in East Vancouver.
Addison said Kirton signed out just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon (April 28). When he didn’t return, he was reported to police the following morning.
Kirton is described as five-foot-six and 165 lbs. He has short black hair.
Kirton was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve sweater, darks blue jeans and black shoes.
