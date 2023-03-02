Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

Avalanche conditions in the Interior are dangerous at the moment according to Avalanche Canada.

Three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday (Mar. 1) near Invermere. 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

READ MORE: Happy Birthday to Revelstoke

READ MORE: ‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New union agreement increases wage for B.C.’s health-care workers
Next story
What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone

Just Posted

Horse Lake’s Mike Ratcliff races in the 100 Mile Snow Drags last Sunday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Snow Dragsters thrill at breaking the speed limit

Neil Manhard on a fishing trip in the South Cariboo. (Photo submitted)
Neil Manhard leaves lasting legacy for Nordics

Crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops. (Skilled Truckers/ Facebook)
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Tyra van Osch browses Timbermart’s seed selection at Seedy Saturday last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Kick off spring with Seedy Saturday event