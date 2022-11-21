Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Monday, Nov. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Heavy snow in forecast for Cariboo, North Thomspon, Shuswap

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement

A special weather statement is in effect for the Cariboo, North Columbia, North Thompson, West Columbia, Shuswap and Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass areas Monday, Nov. 21.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected with near zero visibilities in heavy snow, notes Environment Canada

“An intense Pacific frontal system will move across the British Columbia Interior tonight through Tuesday. Light snow from the system will intensify late tonight and will persist through Tuesday. The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries Tuesday evening as the front moves to the south.”

