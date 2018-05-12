RCMP at the scene on Wutke Road just off Highway 97. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Heavy police activity on Wutke Road

There is a heavy RCMP presence on Wutke Road off Highway 97, including a helicopter.

This a developing story.

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Amazing race with lions coming to town

‘It’s gonna be an amazing day’

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): The International Woodworkers of America union members staged… Continue reading

White Cane Club holds open house

Lori Fry, the national representative of the Canadian Council of the Blind… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun

Province’s renaming of B.C. park in Secwepemc gets lost in translation

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

