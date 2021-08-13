Heavy equipment re-establishing containment lines near Succour Lane

Fire breached guards on east and west side of the lake.

A wildfire near Succour Lake breached the containment lines on the east and west side of the lake Thursday, Aug. 12, prompting the closure of Lang Lake Forest Service Road, or the “610 Road.”

The closure is intended to be temporary to ensure public safety during wildfire suppression.

BC Wildfire information officer Jessica Mack said heavy equipment is on site Friday working to re-establish the containment lines.

More to come.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional District