Heat warning issued for North Thompson and 100 Mile regions

Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid-30s by Friday.

A heat warning has been issued for residents in the North Thompson and 100 Mile House by Environment Canada.

According to an Environment Canada forecast, temperatures in these areas are expected to hit from 33 C to 35 C from today until Sunday, with little reprieve at night, with temperatures staying above 14 C.

The warning is in addition to an air quality statement also released by Environment Canada early Wednesday morning for both the North Thompson and 100 Mile House regions as numerous wildfires continue to burn throughout the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres.

“A ridge of high pressure will build throughout the week to a maximum strength on Friday and Saturday resulting in very hot temperatures,” the statement from Environment Canada reads.

The duration of the heat wave is expected to last until Sunday, when some areas may see a significant drop in daytime temperatures and possibly rain.

Anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, but those who are at greater risk are infants, people aged 65 or older, anyone with heart or breathing problems and people who exercise or work outside. Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

