Heat warning issued for Cariboo region

Monday and Tuesday expected to be hottest days

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Cariboo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Cariboo, and much of southern B.C.

The warning was issued at 4:09 p.m. Saturday, July 25 and includes Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, as well as the North Thompson, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Shuswap, Okanagan Valley, Boundary and West Kootenay regions.

Hot temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday, with daytime temperatures reaching 29C combined with overnight lows near 14C.

The hottest days are expected to be Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

Residents should watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

