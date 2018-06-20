Charley van der Berg, six, ‘cannonballed’ into the refreshing waters of Fort Langley Outdoor Pool on a sizzling hot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 29. (Black Press Media files)

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

The first heat wave of 2018 is over, as Environment Canada ended on Wednesday its special weather warning.

The hot weather had been predicted to reach its peak on Monday and Tuesday before cooling down by Wednesday.

READ MORE: Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

The hottest spot in all of Canada was Lytton, B.C., which reached 39.5 C on Tuesday.

A number of other heat records were broken across the province that day:

  • Ballenas Islands – 24.8 C
  • Blue River – 32.7 C
  • Burns Lake – 32.5 C
  • Lillooet – 38.8 C
  • Nakusp – 33.4 C
  • Nelson – 30.8 C
  • Pemberton – 35.6 C
  • Point Atkinson – 22.2 C
  • Princeton – 33.9 C
  • Puntzi Mountain – 33.6 C
  • Tatlyoko Lake – 33.1 C
  • Warfield – 31.4 C
  • Yoho National Park – 27.1 C

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
