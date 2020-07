Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

A cutout of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was put up at Third Beach in Vancouver following widely circulated photos of a large drum circle there on July 21, 2020. (rediphile/Reddit)

Health officials urged British Columbians to celebrate the incoming long weekend safely as the province reported 23 new cases and one death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday (July 28).

That brings the total number of test positive cases in the province to 3,523 and the death toll to 194. There are currently 253 active cases, with nine in hospital and three in ICU.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus