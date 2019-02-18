(oddharmonic/Flickr)

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

The federal government is warning parents and doctors against allowing kids and teens to use cough and cold medications with opioids in them.

The advisory was issued by Health Canada Monday morning and cited a review of cough and cold prescription drugs which found the “early use of opioids may be a factor in problematic substance use later in life.”

The review did not link opioid-containing medication use in youth with substance abuse problems in teens’ later years, but in adulthood.

“Given the lack of strong data on effectiveness and the potential for longer-term risks, the department is taking action to advise Canadians about the risks of these products,” the advisory said.

Health Canada said there are three prescription opioids used to treat coughs and colds in the country: codeine, hydrocodone, and normethadone.

Low-dose codeine is also available in over-the-counter medication and the agency is undertaking a review of those as well.

Health Canada said the use of prescription cough and cold products containing opioids has fallen among youth in the past five years. Just four per cent of total cough and cold prescriptions with opioids were prescribed to teens and kids.

The agency is asking manufactures to update their product information to reflect the new advisory.

The alert comes as more than 9,000 people nation-wide died of opioid-related overdoses between January 2016 and June 2018. In B.C. alone, 1,489 were killed by the overdose crisis in 2018 alone.

READ MORE: B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

READ MORE: B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump
Next story
A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

Just Posted

A mind of their own

I was talking to my mom this week, who remarked that kids… Continue reading

PSO teachers and grad students will face off for their annual hockey game

The teachers lost last year 16-5

Get your cowbells, the Cowboy Concert will be in 100 Mile House on Feb. 16

The matinee show is sold out but tickets are still available for the evening show

Small programs can make a big difference

At the 100 Mile Free Press, we’re currently working on completing this… Continue reading

Snowarama coming to Green Lake area

Poker run, 50/50 draw and an open house at the snowmobile club

‘Just like Iron Man’: Calgary surgeon undergoes experimental spinal surgery

Dr. Richi Gill was in a freak accident on a boogie board during a family vacation in Hawaii

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers

Pope Francis has urged participants to meet with abuse victims before they came to Rome

Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump

Andrew McCabe said FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia

‘Making this up:’ Study says oilsands assessments marred by weak science

Few independently checked their conclusions

B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Brayden Kuroda won the event with a combined score of 121.65.

Cabinet likely to extend deadline to reconsider Trans Mountain pipeline

New round of consultations with Indigenous communities is coming

B.C. government provides $75,000 towards salmon study

Study looks at abundance and health of Pacific salmon in Gulf of Alaska

Most Read