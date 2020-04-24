Head-on collision near 70 Mile House results in two fatalities

Both drivers succumbed to their injuries, there were no passengers in either vehicle

A motor vehicle incident near 70 Mile House on Thursday, April 23 that shut down Highway 97 for a few hours resulted in two fatalities, 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue confirmed Friday morning.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they responded to a two-vehicle incident in the afternoon on Highway 97, near Cunningham Road. Hollander said it was a head-on collision and that both cars’ drivers succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

“Yesterday we responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident near 70 Mile House. Unfortunately, upon our arrival, our crews observed two occupants of both vehicles that were, unfortunately, deceased,” Hollander said. “Our crew stayed on the scene and assisted the coroner for extraction of one of those deceased.”

The department, Hollander said, would like to offer their condolences to the friends and family of those involved and to remind everyone to remain vigilant while travelling. No further information is available at this time.