‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) announced the loss of fire captain Ben Morhart who died tragically in an avalanche Monday at Eureka Peak after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)

The community of Horsefly is mourning the loss of a beloved volunteer fire captain, who died in an avalanche at Eureka Peak Monday, March 29.

Ben Morhart, 37, was a lifelong community member always willing to lend a hand or give a smile, according to a outpouring of support on the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page where they announced the loss.

“He was a captain, a leader and someone everyone looked up to. He was our Superman,” reads the post.

Morhart, 37, was part of a group of snowmobilers who rode to the upper reaches of Eureka Peak, east of Williams Lake, Monday.

While stopped at the top, Morhart walked toward the edge of the ridge and triggered a cornice failure. Morhart fell with the cornice which triggered a slab avalanche in steep terrain.

According to a report by Avalanche Canada, rescue efforts were hampered Monday by the rugged terrain, concerns about overhead hazard and loss of daylight.

Members of the South Cariboo Search and Rescue with support from an avalanche technician carried out a recovery mission using a helicopter Tuesday.

