Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

More than 12,000 people were injured and nearly 53,000 homes destroyed

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation’s southwestern peninsula.

READ MORE: Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Haiti

Previous story
People’s Party left out of federal leaders’ debate; 5 parties will participate
Next story
Ministers defend evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid dire security challenges

Just Posted

The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
UPDATE: Crews continue mop-up along north flank of Flat Lake fire

Hunter Wilson (from left) hands out with youth support workers Emma Cokram and Tammy Mikkelsen at the Raven Youth Activity Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Raven Youth Centre hosting open house and barbeque

Cameron Weston, 17, is a Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School student who chose to make forming his own small business his capstone project. Under the name Teen Lawn Care he’s cut lawns all around the Horse Lake area this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO student launches lawncare company

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Cyclists free as the breeze in Forest Grove