Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration

Roof collapsed in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains

Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.

Two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage and accumulated hailstones, hours after five bodies were found initially, according to Adelio Velásquez, an official with the mayor’s office in the district of Achacachi, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of La Paz.

The Andean region has suffered a severe drought, but this weekend much of Bolivia experienced heavy rain, which often falls as hail in higher altitudes.

BoliviaSevere weather

Previous story
Autism service dog a game changer for family, first for Cariboo-Chilcotin school district
Next story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Knights (white) scored a 4-1 win over the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers in KIJHL action Saturday, Dec. 10, in the South Cariboo. (Black Press - file photo)
Hager has Knight to remember for North Okanagan in win over 100 Mile House

Keelin Shintah-Bonneau laughs after barely missing the volleyball during a game last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Horse Lake volleyball team wins tournament

Cathy Steigleder from 108 Mile had an interesting display of her handcrafted gnomes at the 70 Mile House Community Hall Christmas craft fair on Nov. 26. Steigleder and her gnomes attend a lot of Christmas craft fairs in the Cariboo, with many gnomes being bought as Christmas presents. (Ken Alexander photo)
70 Mile House Community Hall buzzing with activity

The Forest Grove
Drive through hamper event in Forest Grove