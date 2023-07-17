Hail at Sun Peaks Resort.

Hail at Sun Peaks Resort.

Hail blankets Sun Peaks

A storm brought hail to the Sun Peaks Resort area

Despite wildfires burning to the north and south of the area, Sun Peaks Resort received hail on Monday.

A storm brought rain, wind and hail to the region on Monday afternoon.

The resort’s web cameras show the ground of the village, the base of the Orient Quad, the golf course and the top of the Morrisey Express covered in white stuff, however, it should melt quickly.

All of the chairlifts were closed for the day. The resort is open to hiking and mountain biking for the summer.

The Bush Creek East fire is now an estimated 265 hectares and located southwest of Squaam Bay and 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, as a “vigorous surface fire” that is growing in a south-to-north direction away from any structures.

A small blaze estimated at .009 hectares was reported on Monday afternoon in the McGregor Creek area east of Kamloops.

Environment Canada is still forecasting thunderstorms for the area but will clear overnight. Temperatures for Tuesday will reach the low 20 C.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Adams Lake at 265 hectares, three new fires

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormKamloopsStorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

Just Posted

Carter Vigh, 9, of 100 Mile House. (Amber Vigh photo/Facebook)
100 Mile House boy, 9, with asthma dies amid wildfire season; BC Coroner investigating

Attendees of the Big Buck Classic in 1991 check out a deer mounted on the wall of the 100 Mile Curling Club. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Low turnout out for Big Buck Classic in 100 Mile House

Wildfire destruction in 2023 has destroyed more land than any other season on record in British Columbia. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

The Blue Wranglers are set to perform in 100 Mile House this summer as part of the 2023 Parks Alive Summer Music Series. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Live music series coming to Centennial Park