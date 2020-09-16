Nick Christianson at the airport commissions’ monthly meeting last month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Hackers attack Airport AWOS system

The South Cariboo Regional Airport was the victim of three separate cyberattacks last month.

The South Cariboo Regional Airport was the victim of three separate cyberattacks last month.

Airport manager Nick Christianson told the airport commission last month that the hack targeted the Automated Airport Weather Station, or AWOS, a system in charge of monitoring the area’s weather. Each time, the attackers would take the AWOS offline and hold it ransom for payment of Bitcoin, a type of cyber currency, Christianson said.

A new security system they have in place should stop the attacks, he said.

“We now have a spare card that we can change out the motherboard,” Christianson said. “Hopefully we’ve got that fixed now, we’ve gone through this several times.”

READ MORE: Commission considers next steps for 108 airport

Meanwhile, he also reported that while COVID-19 had brought business to a standstill at the airport, things have since picked up and this August was one of their best months ever. They sold roughly $12,000 in fuel as everyone seemed to be out flying again. This is partly because fuel is cheap, noting in Prince George it’s around $2.40 a litre while here it costs $1.21 a litre.

“This month it’s seven years since we put our self-serve fuel system in. We’ve sold $1.3-million in fuel sales in that time and it’s averaged $183,000 in fuel over the seven years,” Christianson said.

He warned, however, that in the near future the commission will have to consider replacing this infrastructure because while it is in good condition, it is getting old and has few spare parts. It will be an expensive project but Christianson said he feels it’s important people know how much revenue it generates for the airport.

Construction has also finished on a new wall that, once the area behind it is filled in when the runway is next resurfaced, will provide a screen for future medivac patients. This will ensure that people in the restaurant will no longer be able to see “Joe Blow getting on the Kerosene Queen,” Christianson said.

Christianson is retiring in December.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseAirport

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

Just Posted

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

100 Mile Junior Secondary School slated for demolition

After nearly a decade of sitting empty, the 100 Mile Junior Secondary School will be demolished.

Hackers attack Airport AWOS system

The South Cariboo Regional Airport was the victim of three separate cyberattacks last month.

Volunteering is a ‘time to give back’

For Greg Aiken, giving back to the community is just a natural part of living in 100 Mile House.

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Most Read