Guns, drugs and money seized in Quesnel arrest after targetted attack

Quesnel RCMP arrested three men and seized guns Wednesday (Sept. 13) in relation to an armed robbery.

On September 13, at approximately 3:34 a.m., the Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at the west end of the foot bridge near North Fraser Drive.

“The victim reported being attacked by men armed with guns and batons,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch, spokesperson for the Quesnel RCMP. “The men assaulted him and took his wallet and backpack. The suspects were associated to a white Chevrolet Silverado. Police located the vehicle and three men have been arrested in relation to the robbery.”

The suspects were located in possession of $6,300 in cash, two ounces of fentanyl, a sawed-off shotgun and a prohibited hand gun.

Two of the men are known to police and are being held in custody pending a court appearance. The third man has been released pending a future court date.

This appears to be a targeted attack as the suspects and the victim are believed to be known to each other, said Kronebusch.

