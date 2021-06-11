An employee holds a lower THC strand of marijuana at their store in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

Guns, $60K worth of pot products seized in commercial bust: Vancouver police

‘Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city poses a risk to the public,’ says Const. Tania Visintin

Two handguns found during a provincial inspection of an unlicenced pot shop in Vancouver have sparked a police investigation.

The June 9 operation, which began with the execution of a search warrant, ended with one arrest and the seizure of $160,000 in drug-infused products from the store near Clark Drive and William Street.

The province’s “Community Safety Unit has the authority to enter premises where cannabis is being sold without a provincial retail store licence and take enforcement action,” says Const. Tania Visintin of Vancouver Police.

“Knowing these illegal weapons are in shops around the city is definitely concerning and it poses a risk to the public.”

Along with two handguns, police seized cannabis oils, topicals and edibles worth an estimated $60,000.

A 35-year-old man was arrested as part of the operation but no charges have been laid at this time.

Also confiscated were 25 pounds of dried Psilocybin or mushrooms, 75 pounds of Psilocybin-infused edibles and hundreds of Psilocybin-mixed nutrition supplements, estimated to have $100,000 in retail value.

“A seller must be licensed by the provincial government and that product for sale must be sourced through the provincial government to ensure the safety of the product,” Visintin says.

