Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)

A Victoria man is facing nine recommended charges from the Victoria Police after officers took him into custody during an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

The VicPD Strike Force and Crime Reduction Unit officers went to the 700-block of Johnson Street after hearing of man operating a “dial-a-dope” operation.

After several days of investigation, officers believed the man was making hand-to-hand drug transactions.

When officers used a search warrant on March 21, they took one man into custody and found drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. They also found over $12,000 in cash, body armour, a shotgun and ammunition.

Brent Connors, is facing nine charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without license and/or registration, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of firearm contrary to order, and possession of body armour without a permit.

Police emphasize that Connors is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram

Victoria man Brent Connors was found in possession of drugs, fire arms and over $12,000 in cash. (File contributed)