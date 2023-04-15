A homeless camp along Oliver Street in Williams Lake is highly visible to the public. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A homeless camp along Oliver Street in Williams Lake is highly visible to the public. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Growing homeless camp set up in downtown Williams Lake park to be dismantled: City

Williams Lake CAO Gary Muraca said they will work with agencies to remove the camp Monday, April 17

Williams Lake city staff will be working with other agencies Monday, including the RCMP, to remove a new homeless camp set up in Herb Gardner park, just below city hall.

“It’s grown exponentially and has become a safety concern,” confirmed Williams Lake CAO Gary Muraca Saturday, April 15.

Muraca said in the week or so that the tents have been there, they’ve witnessed open drug and alcohol use, public nudity and defecating in the park and around city hall itself.

“It checks every bylaw offence in the books … we can’t turn a blind eye to it.”

Last month, city council directed staff to remove a small homeless camp along the Scout Island River Trail network.

READ MORE: Williams Lake city council directs staff to remove homeless camp along Scout Island trail

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Low unemployment could boost trend of union organizing in retail, service: experts

Just Posted

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area ‘E’ Director Jim Smith took time out from his busy schedule to volunteer at the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s recent bottle sort. (Ken Alexander photo)
Bottle sorting a fun fundraiser for South Green Lakers

A homeless camp along Oliver Street in Williams Lake is highly visible to the public. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Growing homeless camp set up in downtown Williams Lake park to be dismantled: City

Lillian Wiebe is inducted into the Cadet Instructors Cadre by Captain Tabitha Fournier of the 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps last month. (Photo submitted)
Cadets induct a new officer in 100 Mile House

Kayla Joseph is the founder of Head in the Clouds Treats, a new freeze-dried candy company in 100 Mile House. The Lone Butte resident said her candy has a flavour up to five times more intense than regular candy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Freeze dryer opens up new business opportunity