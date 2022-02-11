Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have been censured by the board and suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. (Black Press Media file photos)

Greater Victoria School District trustees Diane McNally and Rob Paynter have been censured by the board and suspended from their duties until October for misconduct relating to bullying and harassment complaints. (Black Press Media file photos)

B.C. school district suspends 2 trustees after bullying complaints

Greater Victoria’s Diane McNally, Rob Paynter suspended until October after investigation

The Greater Victoria School Board has censured and suspended two trustees after complaints of bullying and harassment.

The board made its decision following two formal complaints against Diane McNally and Rob Paynter for disparaging comments they reportedly made in public, according to a release from SD61.

Due to the serious nature of the complaints, the board launched a third-party investigation, which resulted in a report that substantiated the complaints.

McNally and Paynter have been suspended from their duties until October. The next election for school board trustees happens Oct. 15.

While details of the allegations were not confirmed, the board statement said it is reviewing the trustee code of conduct and bylaws “to ensure appropriate measures are in place to address these types of behaviours.”

“There must be zero tolerance for bullying in the Greater Victoria School District. All employees and students deserve to feel safe when they enter our schools and workplace,” the release stated.

Black Press Media has reached out to McNally and Paynter and the school district for comment.

More to come.

