Image from ShakeOutBC.ca.

Great British Columbia ShakeOut earthquake drill reminder

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in the Great ShakeOut

Be sure to set your alarm this morning for 10:19 a.m. to participate in the annual worldwide earthquake drill.

Known as the Great ShakeOut, millions of people will be practicing what to do during an earthquake. To be more specific, participants will be dropping down to the ground in order to find cover under something secure so that they can hold on – which is the procedure encouraged during a real earthquake.

“It’s tough to think about the possibility of an earthquake impacting you and your family. It’s hard to imagine and scary to think about. But knowledge is the key to safety, and that’s why once again we’re asking British Columbians to imagine an earthquake scenario during the Great British Columbia ShakeOut,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for emergency preparedness.

Related: Odds of an earthquake in B.C., one in three

According to ShakeOutBC.ca, more than 3,000 earthquakes occur in the province each year and the risk of one occuring that is big enough to cause significant damage is real. Those living near the coast are also encouraged to consider holding a tsunami evacuation drill.

“Participating in ShakeOutBC is an effective way to better understand B.C.’s earthquake risk and how to prepare,” states the website. “What we do before an earthquake determines how quickly we’ll recover.”

Related: B.C. has a history of big earthquakes

As of Oct. 17, over 870,000 participants have registered to take part in the drill. The website provides multiple drill guides that workplaces, schools, and families can utilize.

Guidelines if an earthquake occurs:

* Drop where you are onto your hands and knees.

* Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand. If possible, crawl underneath a nearby desk or chair for shelter.

* Hold on until the shaking stops. Wait for the shaking to stop and count to 60 before emerging from your safe area to allow objects that may have shifted during the shaking to settle.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter

JordynThomson
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh says marijuana pardons are not enough
Next story
Forest Grove & District Recreation Society hoping to get funding for community hall improvements

Just Posted

Forest Grove & District Recreation Society hoping to get funding for community hall improvements

Lack of proper insolation in Forest Grove Community Hall could be fixed

100 Mile Wranglers have a tough road trip in the Kootenays

After suffering a 5-2 loss to the Rockies, 100 Mile rebounded with a 4-2 win over Golden

392 of 28,890 eligible voters have cast ballots so far, says Cariboo Regional District

The last chance to vote is on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

South Cariboo officials discuss local marijuana preparation

‘I don’t think there’s been enough education through Canada’

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Great British Columbia ShakeOut earthquake drill reminder

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in the Great ShakeOut

Playoff dreams fade for Whitecaps after 4-1 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver thumped at home in MLS action

Jagmeet Singh says marijuana pardons are not enough

Trudeau government will streamline pardon process for Canadians convicted of simple possession of marijuana in the past

BC Ferries begins taking debit in two-month pilot project

Company is giving customers option to use Interac on two-month trial on select vessels

Caregivers banned from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care: MCFD

Ministry has limited cannabis use for caregivers, stating it may “pose a risk to children and youth.”

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Just 7% of Northern B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Most Read