There was a grass fire Sunday afternoon beside the old Marmot Ridge Golf Course. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Firefighters prevented a grassfire from spreading to nearby buildings off Exerter Station road in 100 Mile House Sunday afternoon.

The fire was located in the grassy area between the old Marmot Ridge Golf Course and Dawson Road Maintenance.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to the call around 1:00 p.m. with multiple trucks and took control of the blaze.

RCMP were also on scene.

Details to follow



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

