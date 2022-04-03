Crews from 100 Mile Fire Rescue work to battle a grass fire along Horse Lake Road Sunday afternoon. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

UPDATE: Horse Lake Road reopens following large grass fire

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to brush blaze Sunday afternoon

UPDATE:Horse Lake Road has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic Sunday afternoon as fire crews clean up from today’s grass fire.

ORIGINAL:

100 Mile Fire Rescue is on the scene of a grass fire on Horse Lake Road across from Uptown Plaza.

Horse Lake Road is closed in both directions while firefighters work to stop the fast-spreading fire.

Crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday, when the brush fire was quickly spreading along the hillside on the south side of the road. When firefighters first arrived, large flames could be seen through thick smoke along the side of the road.

More to come…

 

Crews from 100 Mile Fire Rescue work to battle a grass fire along Horse Lake Road Sunday afternoon. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
