Some of the graffiti sprayed on the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Graffiti sprayed on 100 Mile Community Hall

‘We’re having a hard time through this COVID’

Someone’s sprayed graffiti on the back of the 100 Mile House Community Hall which is owned and operated by the 100 Mile House Community Club.

They’re planning on removing it but don’t have any funds to do so, says vice president Linda Jefferson.

“We’ve got to figure out a plan on how we’re going to do that,” she says. “We’re going to paint over it but when? I’m not sure.”

It’s been painted over before but they don’t have any of that paint leftover, she says.

She believes it happened Friday night because she says it wasn’t there on Friday and first noticed it on Saturday morning.

“We’re having a hard time through this COVID. We lost all of our rentals, all of our revenue. I just don’t know. It’s really a shame that someone done this to our local community hall.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Some of the graffiti sprayed on the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling
Next story
Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Just Posted

BREAKING: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Graffiti sprayed on 100 Mile Community Hall

‘We’re having a hard time through this COVID’

Have you been following the Justin Trudeau and WE Charity story?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Highway 97 to be repaved in 100 Mile House following complaints

‘It’s been over a month now since those holes have been developing’

South Cariboo piano students see success at online exams

‘I like learning new songs and then actually getting to play them well’

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Most Read