A health care worker in Interior Health is concerned they may bring COVID-19 home and are hoping the government will be able to provide cheap accommodations for health care workers. (Black Press Media file photo)

Government needs to help with temporary accommodation says healthcare worker

‘I just don’t want to bring this home’

Health care worker seeks government help to secure cheap alternative accommodations during COVID-19 Pandemic.

A South Cariboo health care professional of over 20 years is hoping the government will be able to step in and help subsidize the costs of healthcare workers who plan to live away from home during this pandemic to avoid getting their families sick.

For Jane Doe, which is not her real name as she wished to remain anonymous, this is especially important as her fiance at home is immuno-compromised and is therefore at higher risk should he inadvertently catch it.

“I just don’t want to bring this home,” Doe said.

This is why she’s hoping the government will step up for health care workers like her and help them put them up in places like hotels without paying the full rates. The cheapest place Doe could find, currently, was asking for $332 a week which is something a health care worker on one source of income with a mortgage can’t afford.

Read More: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

That sum of money was, in fact, the current hospital rate and Doe said that, as far as she is aware, there’s no other form of compensation on accommodations being made available to health care workers in her position. She feels a reasonable rate, during these unprecedented times, would be a $100 a week if the government is able to step in and compensate the hotel owners, who still need to make money, Doe acknowledged.

Doe said society is being told not to put their compromised loved ones at risk but feels that if you’re working in health care right now you may not have a choice currently. She herself is still going home where she immediately showers after her shift and makes sure she comes into work in her street clothes and not her scrubs.

“We have to look after people in the hospital, so it’s important that us health care workers are able to come into work without being so stressed out that we’re going to put our loved ones at risk,” Doe said. “We need to be able to come in and do our job and not worry all day.”

In the meantime, until accommodations are figured out, Doe hopes the public will follow her example and just “wash, wash, wash” and observe other health guidelines during this time of public health crisis.

The BC Nurses’ Union meanwhile says they’re working hard to ensure vulnerable members are provided with fast-tracked medical accommodations during the outbreak, such as nurses who are immune-compromised or pregnant.

There should be no requirement to provide medical notes under the current circumstances, however, medical confirmation may be required following the COVID-19 crisis, according to a March 24 press release.

They note requests should be initiated by individual members who are also asked to contact their manager. Managers should attempt to accommodate through redeployment to non-risk areas, allow working from home or assigning other appropriate work, according to the union or if accommodation is not possible nurses should stay at home and be and access sick leave, EI or other banks.

We reached out to the BC Government’s COVID-19 Joint Information Centre but we’ve not yet heard back.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 major world updates, 9:30 p.m.: U.S. Senate approves $2-trillion relief package
Next story
World COVID-19 5:30 a.m. update: 500,000 infections globally

Just Posted

Vehicle repair shop considered an essential service

‘We’re staying open to service BC Ambulance and anybody else, of course’

Man, 32, missing from Jasper may have stopped through Williams Lake: RCMP

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

MLA Barnett hosting virtual town hall with Interior Health Authority

Citizens can ask questions, hopefully get answers, Barnett said

Government needs to help with temporary accommodation says healthcare worker

‘I just don’t want to bring this home’

COVID-19: School District 27 Supt. Chris Van der Mark sends letter to parents on next steps

The district has been working to create a plan for the continuity of learning for SD#27 students

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Death looks different in a pandemic: B.C. bereavement workers, religious leaders taking new measures

Extra precautions need to be taken to limit exposure to COVID-19, resource shortages a concern

COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500

Cattle, wheat and fruit producers weigh in on coronavirus impact

Photographer documents families in isolation with the Front Door Project

Using a longer lens, Chelsea Smith is able to take family portraits from across the street

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

B.C. promises up to $500 monthly in rent support amid COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Most Read