A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

Stemmer Construction operated crane which collapsed in Kelowna

The collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12 is being felt deeply in Salmon Arm.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Emily Roy for the Stemmer family, among those killed in the accident were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer.

“These men are husbands, fathers, sons, friends and chosen family to so many, this sudden loss is nothing short of heartbreaking…,” she wrote.

“We have the opportunity to be a lighthouse amongst the storm for these families. Money doesn’t fix anything, however it can provide support and self care that these women are in need of.

“In these times of grief you are not alone. There are people in your corner to help navigate through these horrific events of life. It takes a village to get through life, and your village has you.”

A video posted to an Instagram account bearing Patrick Stemmer’s name shows crews disassembling the crane. The video was posted less than two hours before the crane collapsed.

READ MORE: Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: 4 people dead in Kelowna crane

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

KelownaSalmon Arm

Previous story
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say
Next story
Public inquest to investigate death of man in BC Corrections vehicle

Just Posted

Highway 20 is closed Tuesday, July 13 due to a forest fire. (DriveBC map)
Highway 20 closed from Kleena Kleene to Nimpo Lake due to forest fire: DriveBC

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New fire sparked north of Clinton-Loon Lake forest service road

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

The evacuation alert issued for the Crooked Lake Area. (Photo submitted)
Three parcels of land on Crooked Lake under evacuation alert